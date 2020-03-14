You are the owner of this article.
UA Spring Fling cancelled due to virus outbreak

Spring Fling

Smooth sailing for the riders on the Sky Flyer on the opening day of 45th Annual Spring Fling on the University of Arizona mall, Friday, April 12, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Spring Fling is cancelled this year, event organizers announced Friday night.

Spring Fling is a student-run carnival that attracts more than 32,000 guests, according to the Associated Students of the University of Arizona website. The UA has hosted the event for 46 years originally starting back in 1974.

The event was scheduled for April 3-5 at the UA Mall.

“In light of the events facing this country and our community, we felt the decision to cancel such a large event would be more respectful and responsible of this community that supports us so wholeheartedly,” the Spring Fling 2020 executive team said in a social media announcement Friday evening.

The event serves as a fundraiser for campus clubs and organizations.

