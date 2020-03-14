UA switches course, moves classes online for rest of semester

Classes at the University of Arizona will be online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus outbreak, the school said Saturday.

On Wednesday, the school is set to resume classes, almost entirely online, after spring break last week.

The campus will reopen to students who do not have another suitable place to live and for students moving out.

When the UA announced the move to online courses, it said it planned to address resuming normal operations later in the semester. Saturday’s plan sets the online move to the rest of the school year.

Students leaving campus are asked to remove their belongings by April 17.

If students cannot move out by that time, students should call the Housing and Residence Life office or University and Student Services, which will pack students’ belongings and ship them, of keep them in storage until the next school year.

Returning students will find the dorms, food court, student campus recreation, libraries and computer labs open, the UA said.

Research operations on campus will continue.

Students are still required to adhere to the adjusted attendance policy.

Students needing to miss one of more classes because of illness need to email their instructor and send a copy to the dean of student’s office.

Students are still on the hook for missed coursework.

Those missing a week need to send a doctor’s note to the dean of student’s office.

The UA’s housing office said it has “elevated” cleaning protocols in the dorms and may limit “student access to some public spaces in the dorms,” according to its website.