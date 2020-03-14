You are the owner of this article.
UA switches course, moves classes online for rest of semester

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Arizona now at 12 cases, Biosphere 2 closes to public series

Students learned Saturday that courses at the University of Arizona will be solely online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus outbreak.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Classes at the University of Arizona will be online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus outbreak, the school said Saturday.

On Wednesday, the school is set to resume classes, almost entirely online, after spring break last week.

The campus will reopen to students who do not have another suitable place to live and for students moving out.

When the UA announced the move to online courses, it said it planned to address resuming normal operations later in the semester. Saturday’s plan sets the online move to the rest of the school year.

Students leaving campus are asked to remove their belongings by April 17.

If students cannot move out by that time, students should call the Housing and Residence Life office or University and Student Services, which will pack students’ belongings and ship them, of keep them in storage until the next school year.

Returning students will find the dorms, food court, student campus recreation, libraries and computer labs open, the UA said.

Research operations on campus will continue.

Students are still required to adhere to the adjusted attendance policy.

Students needing to miss one of more classes because of illness need to email their instructor and send a copy to the dean of student’s office.

Students are still on the hook for missed coursework.

Those missing a week need to send a doctor’s note to the dean of student’s office.

The UA’s housing office said it has “elevated” cleaning protocols in the dorms and may limit “student access to some public spaces in the dorms,” according to its website.

The office is also no longer offering cookware or recreational equipment at the front desk.

Students are asked to direct classmates who appear ill to seek medical care at Campus Health Services.

Students needing to self-quarantine should call the specific dorm’s duty line for support, including possible food delivery.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Who to Contact at UA

Call UA Housing and Resident Life office at 520-621-6501

Call University and Student Services at 888-877-1113

Students should send emails to the dean of student’s office at DOS-deanofstudents@email.arizona.edu

The Campus Health department can be contacted at 520-621-9202

Students, faculty and staff can have their questions addressed by calling the following numbers:

• Staff concerns to the Human Resources at 520-621-3660

• Student concerns to the Dean of Students’ Office at 520-621-7057

• Family concerns to Parent & Family Programs at 520-621-0884

• Faculty concerns to the Provost’s Office at 520-621-1856

