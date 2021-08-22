UA teams up with national Warrior-Scholar Project focusing on veterans to graduate

Marine veteran Justine Miller, who lives in Bradenton, Florida, went through the academic boot camp in July and also became confident that she could succeed in a STEM program. In the camp, she learned from professors teaching in medical fields to professors teaching coding. She applied to the UA and plans to major in cyber operations with an emphasis in defense and forensics.

She served in the Marines for more than five years as an aviation electronics technician repairing aircraft parts, and she spent more than three years in Okinawa, Japan. Miller, 30, comes from a long line of veterans, all serving in the Army, except for herself and her younger sister, another Marine.

Professor Gregory Redhouse, an assistant professor of economics at the School of Business and Social Science at Diné College on the Navajo Nation in Tsaile, Arizona, volunteers for the Warrior-Scholar Project at the UA. "I give them an introduction to what students can expect from professors, and examples of different teaching styles. I explain the importance of being prepared for class," said Redhouse. He shares with students how to "gut a book, similar to gutting a fish" in order to finish all the assigned reading for class.