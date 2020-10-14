University of Arizona tells students, staff Spring break is cancelled

The University of Arizona has canceled spring break next semester, replacing it with five "reading days" spread throughout the semester instead.

The faculty senate last week approved the decision citing concerns of coronavirus spread during traveling, an letter emailed Wednesday morning to students, faculty and staff said.

"This adjustment to the Academic Calendar is a necessary component of our ongoing commitment to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the Tucson community and across the nation by reducing travel by faculty, staff and students," the email said.

The designated as "reading days" are:

• Thursday, February 25, 2021

• Tuesday, March 9, 2021

• Wednesday, March 10, 2021

• Friday, April 2, 2021

• Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The UA joins a list of other universities that are skipping spring break 2021 to help mitigate spread of the virus, including the University of Michigan, Iowa State University, University of Wisconsin-Madison and others. Many other universities voted instead to start the spring semester later than usual, making the UA unique in its decision to spread out the five days off.

A petition on Change.org asking administrators to "Keep spring break 2021" had almost 400 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.

Karla Bautista, a UA freshman who signed the petition, said she was shocked at the school's decision.

"With COVID-19, this is my first semester at the U of A and it has not been good on my mental health," Bautista wrote in the petition. "I was looking forward to spring break for a mental health week."