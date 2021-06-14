UA to honor international work to protect journalists from death, injury, arrest

During the same time period, countries have imprisoned 274 journalists worldwide, with China leading imprisonments and Turkey holding second place with 47 and 37 imprisonments, respectively.

And recently, journalist Raman Pratasevich, part of the Belarus political opposition, was jailed after his flight was diverted, and an Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press office and other news outlets in the Gaza Strip.

“This organization, of all organizations, they stand up for, they fight, they defend the role that these journalists play in their societies around the world,” said retired Professor Emeritus William Schmidt, the former deputy managing editor for The New York Times. “It’s a necessary and amazingly noble thing that they do. I can think of few other organizations that would deserve (the Zenger award) as much as they deserve it for the work they do on the behalf of press freedom and the essential role of journalism.”

CPJ also publishes the Global Impunity Index, a calculation of the unsolved murders of journalists worldwide as a percentage of a country’s population. The index is then published with the hopes of bringing the killers to justice.