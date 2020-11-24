UA to offer courses to enlisted military personnel through new partnership

The University of Arizona is one of three universities selected to be part of a new program with the U.S. Naval Community College to offer online courses to enlisted military members.
In the spring, 150 sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel are scheduled to enroll in the intelligence and applied computing programs in the UA's College of Applied Science and Technology in Sierra Vista. The courses will be offered entirely online, according to a UA news released about the program.
The Naval Community College offers enlisted members of the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard professional certificates and associate degrees to help them in their military careers. The college is a division of Marine Corps University, the professional military education system of the corps.
"The partnership with the UA and the U.S. Naval Community College speaks to the university commitment to serve our service members across the globe," said Cody Nicholls, UA assistant dean of students for military and veteran engagement. "Being invited to participate in the pilot program with the Navy is a testimony to the quality of our academic programs."
The Naval Community College partners with other institutions to bring programs to enlisted students. UA was among three university systems and two community colleges to be selected for the pilot program, which will serve nearly 600 enlisted service members total. The other institutions were Alexandra Technical and Community College in Minnesota, the State University of New York, the University of Maryland Global Campus and Virginia's Community Colleges.
The UA was selected for its courses in two programs, the bachelor's of applied science in intelligence and information operations and the bachelor's of applied science in applied computing.
The 150 students who enroll in the spring will choose from four classes, split across two tracks, one of which includes an intelligence analysis course. The second track takes students through a different statistics course as well as a computational thinking and analysis course.
The UA's College of Applied Science and Technology has become renowned for its programs related to cybersecurity, thanks in part to its proximity to the Army installation at Fort Huachuca.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.