UA vaccination site will open registration Friday for 12,000 new appointments

The University of Arizona will open approximately 12,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for registration at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19.

The appointments will be available for the week of March 22-28.

Adults age 55 and older are eligible for vaccination at the UA state-run site, which is now prioritizing people based on age.

Those 55 and older can register for appointments at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling a bilingual help desk at 1-844-542-8201.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced this week that it will make COVID-19 vaccination appointments at state-run sites available each Friday for the following week. The department plans to announce each Wednesday the number of first-dose appointments expected to become available, officials said in a news release Thursday.

The UA site, which offers both a drive-thru and sit-down clinic, operates between 10 a.m and 10 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The news release said essential workers under age 55 who are eligible for vaccination in Pima County should schedule an appointment through the Pima County Health Department at pima.gov/covid19vaccine .