UA vaccine site closes after 250,000 jabs

The University of Arizona shut down its coronavirus vaccine site on Friday after dispensing nearly 250,000 doses during its six months of operation, the school said.

It was the first state-operated COVID-19 vaccination site in Pima County. At peak operation, over 300 volunteers and staffers operated the site to dispense more than 4,400 doses in one day.

Among the recipients of the vaccinations administered, the UA said, at least 30.5% were of Hispanic or Latino descent; 34.7% were between 16 and 34 years old; and 25.1% were over the age of 65.

The vaccine is still available to students, faculty and staff at the UA through the Campus Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic starting July 8. The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine through at least the end of the fall semester, the UA said.

Several other major vaccination centers will follow the UA site in closing operations.

The following three sites will close after Wednesday, June 30: El Pueblo Library, 101 W. Irvington Road, will be open Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; a Tucson Medical Center site at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a Tucson Mall site at 4500 N Oracle Road will be open Tuesday and Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.