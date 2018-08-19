The fall semester at the UA begins Monday, with the school expecting nearly 8,000 freshman undergraduate students for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The University of Arizona said this year’s freshman class is academically accomplished, with a 7 percent increase in the number of students entering with unweighted 4.0 grade-point averages and a 16 percent jump in students with unweighted GPAs between 3.75 and 3.99. The school said 31 percent of incoming freshmen are first-generation college students.
While the school said final enrollment numbers won’t be released until Sept. 10, the school is expecting to exceed more than 8,000 graduate students, breaking previous records. That includes a 20 percent enrollment increase in the UA’s online graduate program.
The school also expects about 2,300 transfer students to be enrolled this year, many of whom are attending online.
An increase in international student enrollment is also expected, the UA said.
Last school year’s enrollment was 44,831, which includes undergraduate and graduate students.
Here are some quick facts about fall enrollment:
- Freshmen SAT average — 1,232; ACT average — 25; unweighted core GPA — 3.44
- Freshmen students pursuing STEM majors — 2,450
Top freshmen majors
- Pre-business
- Pre-physiology
- Engineering
- Biology
- Pre-computer science
Top transfer majors
- Pre-business
- Applied science
- Psychology
- Law
- Pre-physiology
Some new degree programs
- Applied humanities
- Food studies
- Statistics and data science
- Food safety
- Hydrology and atmospheric sciences
- Nutrition and food systems
- Personal and family financial planning
- Deaf studies
- Pharmaceutical sciences
Some new master’s programs
- Applied ethnomusicology and intercultural arts research
- Health-care management
- Biosystems engineering
- Business analytics
New doctoral programs
- Biosystems engineering
- Applied ethnomusicology and intercultural arts research