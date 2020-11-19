UA's annual crime report shows increases in domestic violence, rape cases

The UA released on Thursday its annual campus crime report, which showed increases in domestic violence and rape reports in 2019.
The University of Arizona’s annual report summarizes crimes on campus and other UA-controlled property for the three previous years. The Clergy Act of 1990 requires colleges to release crime data.
The report released Thursday said reports of dating violence on the Tucson campus in 2019 matched 2018’s number at three cases. However, domestic violence reports nearly doubled to 31 in 2019 from 16 in 2018.
Rape reports also increased in 2019, with 40 reports compared to 14 in 2018. Reports of fondling increased from four in 2018 to 10 in 2019, while stalking reports stayed even at four year over year.
In other areas, reports of aggravated assault remained the same in 2019 as 2018 at 11 reports, robbery reports stayed even at five and arson reports increased from one report to two. Burglaries jumped from 41 in 2018 to 62 in 2019. Motor vehicle thefts decreased from 33 to 14.
Also, liquor law disciplinary actions increased from 624 in 2018 to 791 in 2019. Drug law disciplinary actions more than doubled from 64 in 2018 to 146 in 2019. Diversion programs for liquor law violations are available to students but only for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses.
Students and employees can use the LiveSafe app to report crimes via phone or text and to alert UA police to situations or people they think could be dangerous.
The report is for the Tucson campus only. The UA’s medical school in Phoenix and Sierra Vista campus are listed under separate reports.
The full report is available at uapd.arizona.edu/content/annual-reports.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.