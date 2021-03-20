UA's doomsday preppers propose lunar ark to store backup copy of Earth's bounty

The 6.7 million species the team hopes to mothball on the moon represent 80% to 90% of all known plants and animals, minus those that likely cannot be cryogenically preserved, Thanga said.

It’s unclear what might become of the samples after they are placed in the lunar ark.

Though they should remain viable for centuries with the proper care, there’s no guarantee that there will be anyone left with the ability to retrieve them or put them to use should the worst happen back on Earth.

But Thanga said that’s no reason not to try to preserve our planet’s biological bounty.

“We want to save it for a time when we have the technology to (re)deploy it,” he said. “Because once it’s lost it’s lost forever. There’s no way of getting it back.”

Thanga and his students have spent the past seven years or so engineering solutions to a variety of doomsday scenarios, including solar storms, meteor strikes and super volcanoes.

He said a lot of their work was focused on trying to “dodge” catastrophe.

Then, about two years ago, they started to look at ways to ensure the survival of life on Earth even in what Thanga called a “worst-case cataclysm.”