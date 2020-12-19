UA's 'lizard lady' wants to use online fame to put new face on science

“I was never able to put together two and two: That’s their job. They went and got training, they applied for a job and they got it,” she said. “I didn’t think that that was something I could do.”

If McGee does wind up on TV some day, UA assistant professor Michael Bogan won’t be surprised a bit.

“When Earyn gets an idea in her head, she is relentless,” said Bogan, McGee’s graduate advisor. “I have no doubt that if that’s still her career goal in a few years, she will be on her way or in that position.”

A love of animals led her to the lab

McGee was born in Atlanta and lived there until she was about 10, when her family moved several times before finally settling in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.

She’s had an interest in nature for as long as she can remember. Once, when she was about 5, she and her grandmother came across a dead bird while out on a walk, and little Earyn kept begging to go back to try to save the fallen creature.

“I was always super into animals,” McGee said.

As the oldest of five siblings, she said her parents always encouraged her dream of working with wildlife.