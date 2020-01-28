Unclaimed Powerball ticket sold in Tucson worth $50,000

If you bought a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 25 drawing, check your numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson.

And as of Tuesday morning, the prize was unclaimed.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K store at 4570 S. Campbell Ave., just south of East Benson Highway.

Another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at an Arco AM/PM store in Scottsdale, but that prize was claimed Monday.

Both of these tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number in the Jan. 25 drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, and Powerball 18.

The jackpot for the Jan. 29 drawing is estimated at $394 million.

A Powerball jackpot has not been won in 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

