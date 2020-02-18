Unclaimed $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

Check your tickets, Tucson!
A winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Tucson for Saturday's drawing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the prize was unclaimed. The ticket was sold at Fast Lane Shell, 1999 E. Ajo Way, near South Kino Parkway, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.
The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. "This ticket's cash prize would have been $50,000, but since the ticket also had Power Play, the total cash prize tripled to $150,000," officials said.
The winning numbers were 16, 32, 35, 36, 46 and Powerball number 3. The Power Play number was 3.