Unemployed Arizonans are within weeks of losing more than half of their benefits

Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Arizonans are within weeks of losing more than half their jobless benefits.

And that would leave them with just the $240 a week — if not less — that the state provides, the second-lowest payout in the nation.

Michael Wisehart, director of the state Department of Economic Security, said Wednesday he has been assured there are sufficient federal dollars to pay the $300 in extra benefits in the special federal Lost Wage Assistance program for this week. That is the fifth week that has been available.

Wisehart also said he believes there’s enough federal cash for a sixth week.

He said, though, that given that other states are drawing against the $44 billion federal allocation, the dollars will dry up before the seventh week. And he said it will likely come without warning.

But Gov. Doug Ducey has no plans for the state to step in and try to make up even part of the difference.

“We’ve known these funds were limited,” said press aide Patrick Ptak. He said that’s why Arizona moved quickly to accept the offer by President Trump to get a share of that federal cash.

And going forward for Arizona’s unemployed?

“As we’ve said all along, Congress needs to work together to extend these benefits long term,” Ptak said.

Complicating matters, Wisehart said the economy remains soft and Arizonans continue to lose their jobs.

He said about 131,000 people filed first-time applications for benefits last week. That compares with 86,000 the prior week and 50,000 the week before.