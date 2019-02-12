More than 125 children will receive free dental care on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Pima Community College West Campus dental clinic, 2202 W. Anklam Road.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and parents can register their children at www.tucsonkid.com
The children being helped do not have insurance and can receive fillings, extractions and other necessary dental care, but some care may require more than one treatment.
The Give Kids A Smile program was created by the American Dental Association and is being coordinated by the Arizona Dental Foundation.
The program provides care to more than 1,000 uninsured children statewide each year.
The children served are from families who do not qualify for AHCCCS/Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program and who cannot afford dental care.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, nearly 30 percent of Arizona’s children have urgent, untreated tooth decay.