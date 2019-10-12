Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is coming to Tucson.
There were originally 25 Big Boys built for Union Pacific, but only eight still exist. No. 4014 is the only operating Big Boy today and it is still owned by Union Pacific.
Recently restored, it has been on tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.
Big Boy is scheduled to arrive in Tucson at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave. It will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at East Silverlake Road and East Fairland Stravenue, at the Union Pacific Yard.
The exhibit includes “Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car,” a multimedia walk-through exhibit that looks at past and modern day railroading.
Learn more about the locomotive and its schedule at upsteam.com.