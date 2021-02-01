 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Pacific worker killed in accident east of Tucson
editor's pick alert

Union Pacific worker killed in accident east of Tucson

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Union Pacific worker has died in an accident on the job near Tucson.

Company spokesman Tim McMahan confirmed that James Morgan, who worked on engineering matters as a systems laborer, was fatally hurt Sunday in Vail.

McMahan gave no further details. He called the situation tragic and said the company's hearts were with Morgan's family and friends.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that Morgan was struck by a rail tamper. A tamper is a machine used to pack the ballast or stone that forms the trackbed under railway tracks.

The NTSB is investigating. However, no investigators have plans at this time to travel to the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Dragway takes viral Hot Wheels showdown to Pima Air and Space Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News