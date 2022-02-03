United Way aiding Tucson's refugee resettlement agencies

Local Tucson refugee resettlement agencies have moved 250 refugees to permanent housing and another 250 remain in hotels and in Airbnbs, said Floran. "Finding housing that can accommodate larger families, some with 12 members, is an especially high priority for our partner agencies right now," she said.

In an earlier interview, Aaron Rippenkroeger, executive director for IRC in Arizona, said because of the numbers and pace of refugees arriving with short notice they are initially being housed in hotels, and that is happening across the nation since there is a housing shortage. He said roughly 100,000 refugees are out of Afghanistan and most are coming to the United States.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, an affiliated organization of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, was approved as a refugee resettlement organization this fiscal year, and will be resettling up to 100 Afghan refugees, said Anna Burke, associate director of CCS. Officials with Lutheran Social Services said they can accept 150 Afghan refugees and International Rescue Committee can receive 400.

Tony Penn, United Way president and chief executive officer, said he is pleased the agency can help to meet "the emergency needs of these vulnerable families, and by uniting together, we're encouraged that we can help to keep evacuees and refugees safe, stable and secure as they transition to life in Tucson."

