United Way receives $65,000 grant to continue helping at-risk communities during pandemic

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has received a $65,000 grant from United Philanthropy Forum’s Momentum Fund for its United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund.
The grant money will be use to provide critical help communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. This includes all vulnerable populations such as Latino, homeless, victims of domestic violence, immigrants, refugees, older adults and people with disabilities.
The United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund was set up by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona shortly after the crisis began.
To date, it has helped almost 21,000 individuals by providing them essential items through selected partner agencies. Specific assistance includes:
- Food access and baby formula
- Diapers and essential health supplies
- Rental assistance
- Utility shortfalls
- Child care services
- Other critical services and resources to stabilize families
“We are grateful for the support from United Philanthropy Forum and their Momentum Fund, which better equips us to support these populations in need,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We remain committed to helping our fellow Southern Arizonans during this time and until we finally see the end of this pandemic. This grant is vital to helping us build and improve on our infrastructure which then allows us to better and more efficiently serve others.”
The Forum is a national network of 86 regional and national philanthropy-serving organizations that collectively represent more than 7,000 funders, making it the largest network serving philanthropy in the United States, according to its website.
Grants from the Momentum Fund are made possible thanks to an investment by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
