Volunteers are being recruited to provide tax return preparation services to local taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program.
This will be the 16th year of the program in the Tucson area.
The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is seeking volunteers to attend local training classes that will give them IRS certification to take part in the program.
The VITA program helps taxpayers meeting certain income eligibility criteria to access all tax credits for which they are eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.
Individuals interested in volunteering their time to assist taxpayers with return preparation early next year can attend one of the following IRS-certification and training sessions to be conducted at the United Way’s office at 330 N. Commerce Park Loop. The remaining classes are:
- Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Additional information about the VITA program and volunteer training, please visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/joinvita
Volunteer and orientation questions can be directed to Rachel Cheeseman, volunteer engagement manager, at rcheeseman@unitedwaytucson.org