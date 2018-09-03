The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has opened volunteer registration for its 2018 Days of Caring on Oct. 19-20.
The program pairs up volunteers with local nonprofits, schools, parks and day-care centers to complete improvement projects.
There are about 100 projects planned for this year’s event. For more details and information on volunteer registration, visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/daysofcaring
Projects for which volunteers can sign up include painting and weeding, tree-trimming, dog-walking, bicycle assembly, food preparation, planting, and other beautification efforts in the community.
Last year’s Days of Caring enrolled 4,100 volunteers for more than 100 projects, making it the largest single volunteer event in Southern Arizona.
“Every year for almost 20 years, our United Way has issued this call for volunteers, and every year we find ourselves not only encouraged but frankly overwhelmed by the community’s response,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Individual projects typically take from two to six hours to complete. Volunteers will be provided with detailed information on the project they register for, along with a Days of Caring t-shirt for their service.
Volunteers can be individuals or groups, with corporate teams being a popular option for local organizations pursuing unique team-building opportunities, like the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona.
This year also marks the third consecutive year that United Way has partnered with Hope Fest, a citywide event that provides free groceries, clothing, medical and dental services, haircuts, hygiene items and other help services to the most needy, underserved and marginalized populations, to provide them with volunteers for their Oct. 27 event.