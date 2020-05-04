University High principal leaves TUSD's highest-rated school for Tanque Verde High

University High School Principal Amy Cislak is leaving TUSD to become principal at Tanque Verde High School on July 1.

“My desire to be the principal of Tanque Verde High School revolves around my passion as a community member of the Tanque Verde School District,” Cislak said in a statement. “I believe that all students deserve to have all of their needs met in a public-school environment where they are challenged, supported, motivated and protected as they grow to become leaders in our community.”

Cislak has a master’s degree in educational leadership and is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership, a news release said. She was named Arizona Education Leader Trailblazer of the Year by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce in 2018. She was a Southern Arizona 40 under 40 awardee in 2018, and was TUSD’s 2017 principal of the year.

Forum will study pandemic’s effect on low-income students

A virtual community conversation will focus on the challenges low-income students are facing during school closures related to the pandemic.

The forum, which will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in English, and on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. in Spanish.