University High principal leaves TUSD's highest-rated school for Tanque Verde High

University High School Principal Amy Cislak is leaving TUSD to become principal at Tanque Verde High School on July 1.
“My desire to be the principal of Tanque Verde High School revolves around my passion as a community member of the Tanque Verde School District,” Cislak said in a statement. “I believe that all students deserve to have all of their needs met in a public-school environment where they are challenged, supported, motivated and protected as they grow to become leaders in our community.”
Cislak has a master’s degree in educational leadership and is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership, a news release said. She was named Arizona Education Leader Trailblazer of the Year by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce in 2018. She was a Southern Arizona 40 under 40 awardee in 2018, and was TUSD’s 2017 principal of the year.
Forum will study pandemic’s effect on low-income students
A virtual community conversation will focus on the challenges low-income students are facing during school closures related to the pandemic.
The forum, which will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in English, and on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. in Spanish.
It is hosted by Arizona for Latino Leaders in Education, which has partnered with the Tucson Unified School District and other districts across the state to learn about the needs through community conversations.
Teachers, parents, students and community leaders are invited to share their feedback.
To participate, go to allineducation.org to register for the free event.
46 TUSD students receive new state Seal of Arts
Forty-six students from eight TUSD high schools will receive the Arizona Seal of Arts Proficiency on their diplomas.
To earn the Seal of Arts, which is in its inaugural year, each student created capstone projects in the categories of music, dance, visual art, theater or media arts.
Students came up with creative ways to present their work online, and final interviews were done over Zoom, a news release said.
The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music is also giving the students a $1,000 fine arts tuition scholarship.
TUSD’s fine and performing arts department first proposed the addition of the Seal of Arts Proficiency to join two other proficiency seals Arizona seniors can earn. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the program into law last May, and the State Board of Education adopted it in October, the news release said.
“TUSD has exceptionally talented young artists, who have excelled academically, artistically and socially to achieve this unique distinction on their high school graduation diplomas,” said Joan Ashcraft, director of the department.
“We look forward to witnessing the amazing art our students will produce in the coming years.”
The recipients are:
- Cholla High School: Venina Baltazar, Paola Campos, Isaias Chacon, Oscar Contreras, Alejandro Dominguez, Gabriel Granillo, Melissa Melendrez, Martin Pacheco, Thomas Parker, Brian Sandoval, Ylianna Romo, Rene Tovar and Sidian Watson
- Palo Verde High School: Bianca Argueta, Sydney Butler, Luthmila Natera, David Sweeney and Daniel Tomchesson
- Pueblo High School: Luciana Velarde
- Rincon High School: Kylie Baird, Andrew Nix, Isabel Vincent and Victor Gutierrez
- Sabino High School: Daniella Avalos, Edra Ball, Aleenah Brown, Eric Crone, Reece Enfield, Morgan Haynes, Julia Hupp, Tiana Molina and Kyle Perrin
- Sahuaro High School: Isabella Hoy
- Santa Rita High School: William Westholm
- University High: Ana Boiangiu, Zoe Krone, Anna White, Andrea Borboa, Alexis Houchin, Rachel Whitaker, Sedona Diazzi, Andrew Shipley, Lindsey Tong, Madison Laguna, Reagan Landis and Isiah O’Mack.
Diverse Ability takes youth leadership conference online
Diverse Ability Incorporated is hosting its Arizona Youth Leadership Forum virtually this summer due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The five-day conference provides curriculum, activities, guest presentations and group dynamics for teens and young adults with disabilities.
The free forum is for people from high school up to 29 years old who live in Arizona, have a disability, are working through the process of transition to adulthood and strive to interact effectively with peers and elder role models, a new release said.
To apply, go to azylf.org/azylf-2020 through May 15.
