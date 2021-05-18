University of Arizona alumni lead charge to revamp law college's advocacy program

The University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law is well on its way to revamping its advocacy program, undertaking a $6 million fund-raising campaign, the school said.

Several alumni have kick-started the campaign with significant donations.

The college launched “A New Day in Court” an effort to raise the funds to support its advocacy program by renovating student courtrooms, establishing endowed positions and providing additional support for students, the UA said.

The college will divvy up the money with $4 million for building renovations and $2 million for endowed positions such as chair of advocacy, professorship, and an endowment fund to support student experiential activities, such as travel to trial competitions, the school said.

"A New Day in Court" initiative will create fully functional, state-of-the-art spaces that give students experience in modern courtroom settings,” the UA said.

The advocacy program prepares students for careers in the courtroom, by emphasizing experiential classes that allow students to act as litigators and try cases against each other. The program also teaches core advocacy skills such as client interviews and fact gathering that are essential for any lawyer, even those not practicing in court, the UA said.