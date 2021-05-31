University of Arizona alum's $2M gift to boost space science research

A $2 million gift from an anonymous University of Arizona alum is set to boost two of the school’s ongoing space science initiatives, the school said.

Researches will use $1.5 million to analyze the asteroid sample being returned by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft mission led by NASA.

It will provide them tools that could help researchers “find answers to fundamental questions about the origins of the solar system,” UA said.

In October, the spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu, an asteroid the agency estimates to be 1,600 feet wide and 4.5 billion years old.

It is NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid and return them to Earth. The spacecraft is currently on a 1.4 billion-mile trip back to Earth.

The scheduled landing is set for Sept. 24, 2023, at the Utah Test and Training Range.

It will head to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for initial processing before a sample analysis team at UA begins their work led by Dante Lauretta, professor of planetary sciences and principal investigator of OSIRIS-Rex.