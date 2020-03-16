University of Arizona announces housing credit options, commencement update

Students moving out of the University of Arizona campus will receive some money back for what they would have paid for housing and meal plans, school officials said Monday.

Kendall Washington White, dean of students, announced during a livestream on Facebook that students will receive at least a 10% credit for the money they would’ve paid for the services had they stayed.

The Housing and Residential Life office is offering two options for students who were living on campus on or before March 6:

• The first option allows students to receive the money to their bursar account in May after any outstanding balances are dealt with. This option will be selected if students don’t make a decision by April 17.

• The second allows the money to roll over for the student’s housing account if they’re returning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students will be offered the same deal for meal plans.

A chart depicting the money students will receive from single rooms to triple rooms to honors village housing is available on the Housing and Residential Life website.

However, students seeking a tuition reimbursement won’t get one at UA.

“We need to encourage our students to remain in their classes because if they withdraw or they don’t complete the class, that has negative connotations for them as far as they’re grades are concerned and then their progress to earn a degree,” Washington White said.