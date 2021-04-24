University of Arizona balloons: Around the world in 13 days — and maybe to Venus

There are no onboard batteries to fail in the frigid air high above the ground, so the balloon only transmits when there is enough sun hitting its solar panel. The rest of the time, “it just goes to sleep,” Thanga said.

The balloons are small and light enough that the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t bother to regulate them. “They sort of put them in the 'ignore' category,” Thanga said.

Crest and Debbins built four prototypes in all — two that were carried aloft with shiny, store-bought mylar party balloons, and two that used what looked like thin, clear plastic, dry cleaner bags.

The clear ones only look cheap, Crest said. They’re actually science-grade “lift bags” that cost about $160 each.

One of the four balloons never made it to the jet stream, Thanga said. It’s stuck in a tree somewhere along the Arizona-New Mexico border, where it continues to transmit.

The remaining three traveled more than 18,600 miles in 13 days without requiring a drop of fuel. Their flights were tracked using a global, crowd-sourced network of amateur radio operators, many of whom have equipment that automatically receives and relays transmissions like the ones sent out by the balloons.