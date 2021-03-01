University of Arizona: Big shipment of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Tucson this week

“It is not a demand problem this is a supply problem,” he said, adding that once they get enough vaccines the university is ready to stay open 24 hours.

The UA has vaccinated more than 35,000 people so far and 176,000 people in Pima County have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, Robbins said.

Dr. Richard Carmona, leader of the UA’s reentry task force, said the university’s Arizona Center of Rural Health team is preparing to help distribute vaccines to rural counties and communities outside of Tucson. However, direction from the state and a higher vaccine allocation is needed to do so, he says.

Carmona said the idea that the UA is taking vaccine doses from the county when it became a state-run pod is wrong.

“I can tell you that we were upfront in these discussions, that we want more vaccines but not at the cost of taking from somebody else,” Carmona said. “Because they need their vaccines as well.”

The university and the county have also seen a decrease in cases and transmissibility in recent weeks, Carmona said.

In the past 10 days, the UA reported 24 positive COVID cases out of 14,658 tests administered.