A researcher at the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center has received a $400,000 grant to support his work into childhood leukemia and other blood-related cancers.

The nonprofit organization Hyundai Hope on Wheels awarded Dr. Emmanual Katsanis of the Steele Children's Research Center the Hope Scholar Award.

"Pediatric cancer represents a small portion of cancer in the community, so industry in general always supports research in adults because that's where they make their money," Katsanis said. "Grants like this support research that is specifically for pediatrics."

Additionally, Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center, the only pediatric cancer program in southern Arizona, received $100,000 towards nursing education and support for the adolescent and young adult program.

"Hyundai Hope on Wheels' generous donation will help our team members provide tailored recreation and wellness activities for our adolescent and young adult cancer patients, in addition to their specialized cancer care," said their chief executive officer Sarah Frost. "Our patients who enter our facilities here in our community deserve every opportunity to be their healthiest. These funds will go directly towards the resources to ensure that we're able to continue to make that happen."

The Hope on Wheels signature handprints each tell a unique story, said Sam Khayat, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Jim Click Hyundai.

"The children out there, they don't need to think that they're alone — they're not," Khayat said. "The doctors, the customers, the community, our employees, everyone out there can do their share so those children know there's going to be a day where everything is going to be cancer-free for them."

Founded in 1998 by a small group of New England dealerships, Hope on Wheels is the largest nonprofit funder of pediatric cancer in America. Its primary source of funding comes from Motor Hyundai America and its more than 830 dealerships nationwide, that donate a portion of every vehicle sale to help fight childhood cancer.

"Only four percent of the federal funding for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer . . . Knowing that over 15,000 children this year will be diagnosed with cancer. To me, there's no better way than to give back to the community," said Hyundai Motor America representative Rajesh Gupta. "Helping children fight cancer, our goal is to fight for that, with the hope that someday we will be cancer-free."

September is national childhood cancer awareness month, and Wednesday's ceremony at the UA Health Sciences Innovation Building was a stark reminder of not only the research being done at the university, but also of those who have succumbed to cancer.

For Vanessa Gurevich's son, Caden, the work of Dr. Katsanis saved his life.

"I can tell you that your contributions to his research lab, to his team, to all of the healthcare workers, to the families — it makes an impact, and it makes a difference," Gurevich said at the ceremony.

Caden was a baby when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Dr. Katsanis performed a half-match bone marrow transplant, using his father as the donor. And now, three-years later, Caden is cancer-free.

"We're just so thankful and honored to be here and give you a positive story," Gurevich said. "Through more research and your contributions there will be hope for all of the children out there dealing with this terrible, awful disease."