University of Arizona center awarded $15 million grant for Alzheimer's study

The University of Arizona’s Center for Innovation in Brain Science received a $15 million grant to research what midlife events could increase a woman’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

The grant, from the National Institutes on Aging, will enable pharmacology Professor Roberta Diaz Brinton to research how perimenopausal changes in the brain may lead to greater risk of Alzheimer’s. Perimenopause is the stage before menopause, which is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles.

Diaz Brinton, who is the director of the UA center, said in a news release the grant funding will enable the center to continue its work on discoveries to “prevent, delay and treat Alzheimer’s disease.”

The center specializes in researching aging, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, as well as bioenergetics of the brain, immunology, stem cell biology and other related areas of research.

Brinton and colleagues from the UA and the Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, are focused on events that occur during women’s midlife aging that can increase risk for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the release.