University of Arizona: Classes of up to 100 students likely by end of March

The University of Arizona plans to increase class sizes by the end of this month, citing continuously decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The UA plans to move to stage 3 of reopening by March 29. That means in-person and flex in-person classes will grow to up to 100 students, UA President Robert C. Robbins said in a Monday in an online news briefing.

Flex in-person classes are classes that combine online and in-person instruction. Events will continue to be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The university reported 25 positive COVID-19 cases of out of 13,084 tests in the last 10 days, at a 0.2% positivity rate.

The UA has administered 63,754 vaccines so far and more than 15,300 vaccines in the last week. Of those vaccinated at the university, 19% have been Hispanic or Latino, Robbins said. That’s a higher rate than the county level (14.5%) or the state level (8.7%) for the Hispanic population.

Holly Jensen, spokeswoman for the UA, said the university vaccination POD’s hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. draws in people who don’t work traditional 9 to 5 jobs, many of whom are Hispanic.