University of Arizona: Classes of up to 100 students likely by end of March

The University of Arizona plans to increase class sizes by the end of this month, citing continuously decreasing COVID-19 cases.
The UA plans to move to stage 3 of reopening by March 29. That means in-person and flex in-person classes will grow to up to 100 students, UA President Robert C. Robbins said in a Monday in an online news briefing.
Flex in-person classes are classes that combine online and in-person instruction. Events will continue to be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
The university reported 25 positive COVID-19 cases of out of 13,084 tests in the last 10 days, at a 0.2% positivity rate.
The UA has administered 63,754 vaccines so far and more than 15,300 vaccines in the last week. Of those vaccinated at the university, 19% have been Hispanic or Latino, Robbins said. That’s a higher rate than the county level (14.5%) or the state level (8.7%) for the Hispanic population.
Holly Jensen, spokeswoman for the UA, said the university vaccination POD’s hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. draws in people who don’t work traditional 9 to 5 jobs, many of whom are Hispanic.
She said the university’s vaccination POD workers are also asking people when they show up for their vaccine if they’d like to self-identify, because people sometimes forget to or chose not to fill out their ethnicity or race in the online registration.
As of Monday, Arizona has vaccinated 22% of its population, and Pima County has vaccinated 21.3% of its population, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Over the weekend the state opened vaccinations to anyone 55-years-old or older and to long-term care staff and residents, and frontline workers who work on-site and within six feet from coworkers. This includes employees at grocery stores, restaurants, bars, the U.S. Postal service, food and agriculture, public transit, and state and local government.
Appointments at the UA's vaccination POD will become available for next week toward the end of this week, UA officials said.