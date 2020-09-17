University of Arizona coalition, others believe early end to furlough plan a 'big win'

The chapter has already seen close to 400 members join its ranks.

Soto said the benefits of a “wall-to-wall” union is its accessibility across the campus community.

“Wall to wall means that anybody who receives a paycheck from the University of Arizona or once received a paycheck from the University of Arizona, so retired folks, laid off folks, can join our union,” Soto said. “It even means that some of our union members are undergraduate students because they happen to work in the bookstore or at one of the cafeterias. They get a paycheck from the University of Arizona, and they’re concerned about the labor conditions.”

In the union’s inaugural meeting Sept. 24, members will discuss the various campaigns they’ll launch to bring awareness on education funding. The union will also address the administration’s reentry efforts this semester.