Old Main

Old Main on the University of Arizona campus.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star//

The University of Arizona reported a slight increase in total enrollment for at least the ninth-consecutive year, according to recently compiled student census data.

The UA counted a graduate and undergraduate enrollment of 45,918 students for the fall 2019 semester, which was up roughly 1.6% from last year. That included 7,671 first-year undergraduates, the highest since 2016, and 2,487 new undergraduate transfers, the highest since at least 2010.

The total number of undergraduates increased 1.6% to 35,801, while the number of graduate students increased 1.3% to 10,117.

The university counted 4,447 online undergraduate and graduate students, roughly 9.7% of the total enrollment.

A recent Arizona Republic analysis found that Northern Arizona University experienced a decline in undergraduate enrollment for 2019 – a first for a public university in Arizona – joining a nationwide trend as the birth rate has gone down. The total enrollment for NAU was 25,085 at its statewide campuses.

ASU reported a 3.5% increase to 75,272 undergraduate and graduate students across its four campus locations.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check out how UA's student enrollment has grown over the years:

YearEnrollment
201945,918
201845,217
201744,831
201643,625
201543,088
201442,236
201340,621
201240,223
201139,236
2010

39,086

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

Tags

Reporter

Justin, a UA graduate, covers local government, focusing on Marana, Oro Valley and the Arizona Board of Regents. He previously worked at the Louisville Courier Journal, Arizona Republic and Hartford Courant and has received multiple awards.