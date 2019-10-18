The University of Arizona reported a slight increase in total enrollment for at least the ninth-consecutive year, according to recently compiled student census data.
The UA counted a graduate and undergraduate enrollment of 45,918 students for the fall 2019 semester, which was up roughly 1.6% from last year. That included 7,671 first-year undergraduates, the highest since 2016, and 2,487 new undergraduate transfers, the highest since at least 2010.
The total number of undergraduates increased 1.6% to 35,801, while the number of graduate students increased 1.3% to 10,117.
The university counted 4,447 online undergraduate and graduate students, roughly 9.7% of the total enrollment.
A recent Arizona Republic analysis found that Northern Arizona University experienced a decline in undergraduate enrollment for 2019 – a first for a public university in Arizona – joining a nationwide trend as the birth rate has gone down. The total enrollment for NAU was 25,085 at its statewide campuses.
ASU reported a 3.5% increase to 75,272 undergraduate and graduate students across its four campus locations.
Check out how UA's student enrollment has grown over the years:
|Year
|Enrollment
|2019
|45,918
|2018
|45,217
|2017
|44,831
|2016
|43,625
|2015
|43,088
|2014
|42,236
|2013
|40,621
|2012
|40,223
|2011
|39,236
|2010
39,086