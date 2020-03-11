University of Arizona delays return to classes over coronavirus concerns

The return to classes next week at the University of Arizona has been delayed over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday night.
The university also will move from traditional classroom instruction to online courses "wherever possible," UA President Robert C. Robbins said in a news release.
"(The) University of Arizona is rapidly ramping up coronavirus mitigation efforts to keep our community as safe as possible," Robbins said in the release. "There is no doubt these policies will disrupt and inconvenience our campus community. However, I strongly believe these short-term disruptions will greatly reduce the risk of significant long-term negative consequences."
The UA is on spring break this week. Classes that were set to resume Monday will now begin Wednesday, March 18.
The move to online classes will remain in effect until Monday, April 6, when Robins says the UA will "assess its operational status."
Robbins said there are no cases of COVID-19 on campus and that residence halls, recreational facilities, food services and campus health are to remain open.
Robbins also said for now all public events will continue, with the exception of the Bear Down Music Fest.
Robbins said in the release that additional information for faculty, staff and students is to come soon. Go here to get UA-related updates.
Several universities across the country have made similar moves to limit or cancel face-to-face classes.
Earlier Wednesday, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced his school would switch to online instruction “wherever possible” for the next two weeks over concerns about the virus. The ASU move starts Monday.
Crow, in a formal statement, said that there are going to be exceptions where necessary for things like computer and research labs and performing arts.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency for Arizona to give state officials more leeway to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
Nothing in the governor's decision actually restricts what people can do or where they can go. And state Health Director Cara Christ said there are no plans to limit large public gatherings as governors in other states have done to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Instead, the provisions in Arizona include:
• Easing licensing requirements for health officials and facilities, potentially making room for more patients as they are diagnosed;
• Allowing hospitals and health care facilities, including nursing homes, additional "flexibility" to question and screen both employees and visitors;
• Giving health officials new authority to procure "needed medical supplies."
The governor also issued a separate executive order directing insurance companies and health plans to pay for care provided to patients who see doctors and laboratories who are not part of their network.