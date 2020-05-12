University of Arizona delays start of campus-wide furloughs to July

The University of Arizona is delaying the start of its furlough plan to July 1, according to an email Monday to faculty and staff from President Robert C. Robbins.

“Many of you have asked for more time to prepare for the financial impact on your households, and similarly, unit leaders have requested more time to plan for reduced workloads and adjusted organizational operations,” Robbins said in the email, which was obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.

The delay, one of a number of additional changes, represents at least the second modification to the plan since it was announced by Robbins on April 17 and was set to go into effect May 11. It also comes after a group of faculty and staff members asked for the pause, claiming the process behind the furloughs has not been transparent.

Other changes announced Monday were detailed in the email, as following: