University of Arizona dorm employee tests positive for coronavirus; students advised to watch for symptoms
UA campus, COVID-19

A few students walk past the Student Union on the UA’s lightly populated campus. Many students were packing their belongings and moving away to finish the semester online.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Students living in the University of Arizona's Colonia de la Paz dorm have been told to watch for symptoms after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. 

The employee's most recent shift was on March 26, and the patient is recovering at home, the Housing and Residential Life office said.

Students who lived in the dorm on or after March 12 were sent the notice and told to self-monitor. Approximately 500 students are still living on campus.

"Elevated cleaning protocol in the affected areas have been in place since March 9th. Once we were made aware of the confirmed positive case, we issued an additional deep cleaning," the office's letter said.

On March 24, a notice was sent to all on-campus residents after a student tested positive for coronavirus upon returning home.

There have been eight identified cases within the UA community. The university said privacy policies prevent them from releasing further information.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

