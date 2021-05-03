University of Arizona ending semester with low COVID-19 positivity rates

The University of Arizona is ending the spring semester on a high note with a low number of positive COVID-19 cases, school officials said Monday.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for the spring semester with finals beginning Friday, said President Robert C. Robbins in the school's weekly COVID-19 update. He said the semester is ending with low positivity rates among those tested.

Between April 26 and May 1, the university administered 4,731 COVID-19 tests, with 10 positives – a positivity rate of 0.21%. Wastewater testing on and around campus also suggests that infections are continuing to decline, Robbins said.

"We had a run of a few days in a row where we had zero infections, which is truly remarkable," Robbins said. "We could not have reached this point in the semester without the incredible efforts of our faculty and staff. I also want to give a special thanks to our students, as well as their families and supporters."

The university is finishing the semester in Stage 3 of its operational plan, which has allowed for classes of up to 100 students to meet in person.