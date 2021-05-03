University of Arizona ending semester with low COVID-19 positivity rates

The University of Arizona is ending the spring semester on a high note with a low number of positive COVID-19 cases, school officials said Monday.
Wednesday is the last day of classes for the spring semester with finals beginning Friday, said President Robert C. Robbins in the school's weekly COVID-19 update. He said the semester is ending with low positivity rates among those tested.
Between April 26 and May 1, the university administered 4,731 COVID-19 tests, with 10 positives – a positivity rate of 0.21%. Wastewater testing on and around campus also suggests that infections are continuing to decline, Robbins said.
"We had a run of a few days in a row where we had zero infections, which is truly remarkable," Robbins said. "We could not have reached this point in the semester without the incredible efforts of our faculty and staff. I also want to give a special thanks to our students, as well as their families and supporters."
The university is finishing the semester in Stage 3 of its operational plan, which has allowed for classes of up to 100 students to meet in person.
Graduating seniors will be able to celebrate the end of the school year in a series of scaled-down in-person graduation ceremonies May 11-18. For information about the commencements, go to commencement.arizona.edu
Monday's briefing was the last in a series of regular weekly briefings on the university's COVID-19 status as officials will pause them during the summer. The briefings are scheduled to return as the fall semester nears, Robbins said.
Robbins said the university's vaccination site continues to operate, and to date has administered more than 212,000 shots. Due to the heat, the point of distribution site moved completely indoors Monday. All vaccinations are now offered in the Ina E. Gittings Building, 1737 E. University Blvd.
Walk-ins are accepted at the POD. Those who would prefer to schedule an appointment can do so by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
June 25 is expected to be the POD's last day as demand for the vaccine decreases and more options are available to get the shots, school officials said.