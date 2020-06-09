University of Arizona expands coronavirus antibody testing throughout state

Jennise Taylor, an executive assistant in the office of communications, left, gets her blood drawn by Yvonne Castaneda, from the department of Immunobiology, for the COVID-19 antibody test developed by University of Arizona researchers on April 30, 2020, inside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona is expanding COVID-19 antibody testing eligibility across the state and opening a new site in Nogales. 

All hospital employees along with health care professionals licensed in naturopathy, homeopathy, podiatry, chiropractic examiners, optometry and other health care categories are now eligible, as are corrections officers and child safety workers employed by the state. 

The antibody blood test does not detect whether a person is currently infected with the coronavirus but rather if they've had the virus already and have built up antibodies against COVID-19. 

According to the UA, of approximately 6,000 blood samples analyzed during the initial phase of testing in Pima County, the UA's antibody test returned no false positive results as measured by virus-neutralizing antibodies, the university said in a news release. 

To register for a test or to view a list of who is eligible for testing, go to covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.

