University of Arizona Honors College receives $25 million gift

The University of Arizona Honors College has received a $25 million gift, adding to the school’s $1 billion dollar endowment.

The W. A. Franke Honors College, formerly known as the UA Honors College, was announced during a campus event Saturday morning. The college is named after William A. Franke, who donated the gift along with his wife Carolyn and the rest of the Franke Family.

“Even though they are not alumni of UA, Bill and Carolyn are great friends of UA,” said Robert Robbins, the president of UA. “They and their family have been actively involved in our institution for many years.”

Franke is the co-founder and managing partner of Indigo Partners LLC. He also established the W.A. Franke College of Business at NAU, along with other philanthropic ventures.

“When I grew up, philanthropy was not an opportunity, it was an obligation,” Franke said. “We are particularly focused on helping students who have backgrounds that make it more difficult from them to obtain education.”