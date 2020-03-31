You are the owner of this article.
University of Arizona hosting webinars addressing coronavirus concerns

Students learned Saturday that courses at the University of Arizona will be solely online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Arizona is launching a series of webinars to address major areas of concern around the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts discussing each topic come from a variety of disciplines at the university from epidemiology to integrative medicine.

The first part of the series is centered on best practices to control the spread of the virus. Five experts from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health will speak on the topic Wednesday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Two experts from the UA College of Medicine will host a webinar on the virus's makeup, and how it's diagnosed and treated in various patients. This webinar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

On April 7, six experts will discuss the exploration of integrative medicine based on the current evidence and research on the virus's spread. The Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine will host the webinar from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To find more information about the webinars visit tucne.ws/1eqk and submit questions at tucne.ws/1eql

