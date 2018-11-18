A tribute to the life of late UA President Emeritus Henry Koffler is being hosted by the school Monday, Nov. 19.
Koffler — so far the only University of Arizona alumnus to serve as president — died March 10 at age 95. He led the university from 1982 to 1991.
The public tribute is from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crowder Hall at the Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road.
During Koffler's tenure, officials said the UA increased enrollment by 16 percent, hired 700 additional faculty and staff, added 24 new buildings and grew external research funding from $60 million to $192 million.
Koffler also was instrumental in expanding the general education and honors programs, implementing the first online student information system and advocated to improve the enrollment and graduation rates of underserved students, officials said.
"I am so grateful that I was able to spend some time with President Koffler and learn from him as I joined the UA community," said UA President Robert C. Robbins in a news release.
"He was a superior intellect and a very sweet and caring man," Robbins said. He said he enjoyed conversing with Koffler and also appreciated his handwritten letters, and "incredible" abstract artwork.
Koffler is survived by his wife, Phyllis Pierson Koffler. They were married for more than 71 years.