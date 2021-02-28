University of Arizona joins network to better address sexual harassment

The University of Arizona is now among 60 different institutions collaborating to specifically address and prevent sexual harassment in higher education, the school announced Friday.

As a part of the “Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education” the network is expected to increase awareness about the problem, better understand the consequences across all disciplines, and share best policies in prevention efforts, a UA news release said.

“I am very mindful that a great many women leave the STEM disciplines because they encounter hostility and sexual harassment, which has for too long gone unaddressed,” said Liesl Folks, UA’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “I am very pleased that the University of Arizona will be part of this national network to implement real and lasting measures to change the culture such that sexual harassment will be addressed and prevented.”

Those within the network will create a standard for researching the problem within each institution. The statistics gained from the research will then be used to measure future progress in addressing sexual harassment, according to the UA.