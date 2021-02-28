 Skip to main content
University of Arizona joins network to better address sexual harassment
alert top story

Kathleen Melde, associate dean of faculty affairs and inclusion in the College of Engineering, will lead the UA’s effort as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Faculty Fellow.

University of Arizona, pandemic, masks

A cyclist wearing a mask rides through the University of Arizona mall east of Old Main, on Aug. 28, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona is now among 60 different institutions collaborating to specifically address and prevent sexual harassment in higher education, the school announced Friday.

As a part of the “Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education” the network is expected to increase awareness about the problem, better understand the consequences across all disciplines, and share best policies in prevention efforts, a UA news release said.

“I am very mindful that a great many women leave the STEM disciplines because they encounter hostility and sexual harassment, which has for too long gone unaddressed,” said Liesl Folks, UA’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “I am very pleased that the University of Arizona will be part of this national network to implement real and lasting measures to change the culture such that sexual harassment will be addressed and prevented.”

Those within the network will create a standard for researching the problem within each institution. The statistics gained from the research will then be used to measure future progress in addressing sexual harassment, according to the UA.

Kathleen Melde, associate dean of faculty affairs and inclusion in the College of Engineering, will lead the UA’s effort as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Faculty Fellow. Melde will also serve as the liaison to the network.

The UA community can expect to see regular campus meetings with officials already working to address the problem, including the Office of Institutional Equity, the Division of Human Resources, Faculty Affairs and the Consortium on Gender-Based Violence, the UA said.

“The University of Arizona is a thought leader, and we have so many diverse programs. We can certainly improve the work climate for all to flourish,” Melde said. “I expect in this journey to have many difficult conversations, but through the listening and caring, I trust we move the university to an even more inclusive work environment.”

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

