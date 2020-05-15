University of Arizona kicks off first-ever virtual commencement ceremony tonight

The University of Arizona's 156th commencement ceremony will have a different look tonight as students, families and friends are invited to tune in online.

The UA will open the livestream during a pre-show at 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony at 6 p.m.

President Robert Robbins will confer more than 11,000 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degrees during the ceremony.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Alison Levine, history-making adventurer, New York Times best-selling author and UA alumnae, the college said.

Student Zoom rooms will be available for graduates to celebrate together, UA said.

The rooms are for graduating students only and will require logging in with a student’s NetID. Rooms will go live during the pre-show.

UA is still offering the 2020 class a chance to celebrate in-person during homecoming week. The event has been planned for Oct. 30 on the UA mall.

Student Awards

Seven UA graduates are being recognized with achievement awards during the ceremony.