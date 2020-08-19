University of Arizona officials believe campus is as safe as possible for return of students

With some in-person classes starting Monday, University of Arizona officials say their testing, protective equipment and sanitation safeguards are in place to operate during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the 4,274 nasal-swab antigen tests administered since last Friday to students who are planning to live on campus. A negative test is required to move into the dorms.

With those initial results, Dr. Richard Carmona, the UA’s reentry task force leader, said the campus may be in a better position than other universities that have reopened but had to shut down campuses due to virus outbreaks.

“As you’ve seen around the country and a number of other universities, they’ve tried it for a week of two and they’ve had to shut down,” Carmona said. “They didn’t have the good numbers to start with like we have. Maybe they didn’t have the intensive programs that we have in place, but the point is we’re not taking anything for granted.”

The campus has been divided in 10 zones staffed with dedicated Facilities Management personnel. There are 600 staff members within the department.