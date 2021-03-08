University of Arizona: Pared-down graduation ceremonies planned for May

The University of Arizona is planning in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021, but it won't be the huge gatherings at the football stadium that included thousands of people and a fireworks show, officials said Monday.

Groups of up to 1,000 students will be allowed to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and will be recognized on the Jumbotron in several ceremonies this spring, UA President Robert C. Robbins said. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed for families to watch at home. Those are preliminary plans, as UA officials continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and around the campus, Robbins said in a news briefing Monday.

If cases continue to decrease, Robbins said he hopes two to four family members will be allowed to attend the ceremonies, while continuing to social distance. The plan is for several pared-down ceremonies May 11-18.

Like many universities across the country, the UA canceled its commencement ceremonies last year because of the pandemic.

The university is also working on plans for a 2020 graduates celebration, though details of what that will look like were not clear. The university asked former graduates to fill out a survey in order to get a better idea of what last year’s graduates would like to see in a delayed ceremony.