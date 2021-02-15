University of Arizona part of effort to increase access to Native American oral histories

More than $1.6 million will be used to digitize the oral histories of Native Americans collected during the 1960s and 1970s to make them more accessible to the communities they come from.

The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, established in 1996 in honor of the late daughter of the founder of the American Tobacco Co., is launching the Doris Duke Native Oral History Revitalization Project to ultimately increase access to the stories collected more than five decades ago.

Seven universities, including the University of Arizona, will collaborate to “translate and index recordings and materials spanning 150 Indigenous cultures,” the foundation said. The collection will be made more accessible to Native communities, tribal colleges and the wider public.

“Those interviewed were asked to reflect on their experiences living on reservations and attending Native schools, and for their knowledge on Native traditions,” the foundation said. “By 2010, more than 6,500 recordings were collected and archived at the participating universities.”