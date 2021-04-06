University of Arizona plans for guests in stands during smaller commencements

The University of Arizona is setting the stage for guests to attend the school’s in-person commencement ceremonies next month, officials said Tuesday.

Up to four guests per student will be allowed to attend the events, which will be separated by college instead of one large event in Arizona Stadium. The 16 commencements will occur between May 11 and May 18.

Guests at commencements will not be tested but will complete a Wildcat Wellcheck, the school’s daily text-based coronavirus screening tool. The administration believes the smaller outside events will allow for proper social distancing.

The administration is asking guests to do all they can to be vaccinated before they arrive at the school.

Students graduating in May should check emails to find their RSVP link for their ceremony. Students will decide if they’ll be celebrating with the in-person event or during the livestream as well as how many guests will be attending.

More commencement information can be found at commencement.arizona.edu.