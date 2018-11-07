University of Arizona Police held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address rumors about a series of recent assaults near campus.
UA police and the Tucson Police Department are currently investigating two recent incidents where men attacked women, officials said. Police are also investigating a third incident that occurred in early October.
UA Police Chief Brian Seastone said the rumors seem to have started within the student population at the UA. The rumors included false information ranging from the time and place of each assault to suspect descriptions and the number of crimes that occurred.
Another rumor claimed the incidents were being investigated as gang-related, but Seastone said that isn't the case.
"What was being said was totally wrong and was fanning the flames," he said.
The most recent incident happened after 8:30 p.m. Monday near Mansfeld Middle School, 1300 E. Sixth Street near North Highland Avenue.
The woman couldn't describe the initial attack, but said she remembers waking up while being dragged by a man. When she was able to stand, she kicked and punched the man, who then fled.
The man also took her phone, but it was later recovered.
The man is said to be taller than six feet with shoulder-length brown hair and a thick beard and mustache.
Days before, a separate incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Drachman Street near North Mountain Avenue.
A different woman was attacked from behind and then pushed to the ground. The man tried to take her phone and she kicked him.
The man was wearing a gray hoodie, according to police. His description does not match that of the man involved in the other incident, police said.
All three incidents were reported to the Tucson Police Department. Police are unsure if the three incidents are connected.
Police currently have no leads, though the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
University of Arizona Police Department Safety Tips:
- Utilize ASUA Safe Ride, 520-621-7233
- When possible, walk in groups
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious and unusual activity by calling 911
- Download and use the UA Live Safe app which allows students to connect with friends to virtually monitor their walk through the phone.