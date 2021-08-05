 Skip to main content
University of Arizona police chief retires after 41 years
University of Arizona police chief retires after 41 years

Brian Seastone's last day as University of Arizona police chief was Thursday, Aug. 5.

University of Arizona Police Chief Brian Seastone is retiring after serving the department for 41 years.

Thursday was Seastone's last day, capping off a nearly 50-year career in law enforcement. He has served as UAPD chief since March 2014.

“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with my wonderful UArizona Police and UArizona families for 41 years," said Seastone in a Tweet. “Thank you all for your trust and the privilege of serving as chief for the past 7 years. It has been an honor.”

Seastone began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Boulder Police Department in Colorado. He then joined UAPD in 1980.

In addition to serving as police chief, Seastone was also the first UAPD manager of emergency preparedness, the accreditation manager, and the public information officer.

According to UAPD, Seastone chose to delay his retirement to August to help the campus community navigate through the pandemic.

Stephanie Williams, left, takes a photo of Briana Felix and University of Arizona Chief of Police Brian Seastone following March for Justice Tucson's peaceful Rally Against Police Brutality in front of Old Main at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. on June 3, 2020.

Officers from Tucson Police, University of Arizona and Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, including a young UA Police Officer Brian Seastone, to the right of the TPD office in the dark jacket, form a scrum around the goal post at Arizona Stadium after the Arizona State at University of Arizona football game in Tucson on Nov. 22, 1986

Commander Brian Seastone with UAPD briefs officers on the security game plan just before the UA vs UNLV football game at Arizona Stadium on September 22nd 2001.

University of Arizona Police Chief Brian Seastone talks to the media before the start of his force's active shooter drill using Old Main on August 14, 2019.

