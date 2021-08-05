University of Arizona police chief retires after 41 years

University of Arizona Police Chief Brian Seastone is retiring after serving the department for 41 years.

Thursday was Seastone's last day, capping off a nearly 50-year career in law enforcement. He has served as UAPD chief since March 2014.

“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with my wonderful UArizona Police and UArizona families for 41 years," said Seastone in a Tweet. “Thank you all for your trust and the privilege of serving as chief for the past 7 years. It has been an honor.”

Seastone began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Boulder Police Department in Colorado. He then joined UAPD in 1980.

In addition to serving as police chief, Seastone was also the first UAPD manager of emergency preparedness, the accreditation manager, and the public information officer.

According to UAPD, Seastone chose to delay his retirement to August to help the campus community navigate through the pandemic.

It’s going to be quite a day. I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with my wonderful @UArizonaPolice and @uarizona families for 41 years. Thank you all for your trust and the privilege of serving as Chief for the past 7 years. It has been an honor. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/YvqPqcUkkv — Brian A Seastone (@UArizonaChief) August 5, 2021