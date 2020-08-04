University of Arizona police investigate clash over mask wearing on campus

University of Arizona police are investigating a reported confrontation between a campus employee and someone who was asked to wear a face mask to protect public health.
The clash occurred Monday afternoon at a site police are not yet disclosing for investigative reasons, said Officer Jesus Aguilar, a spokesman for the University of Arizona Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a "verbal altercation," that erupted after someone was asked to wear a mask, Aguilar told the Arizona Daily Star in a phone interview Tuesday.
"We are investigating. I can't give details of who was involved or where it occurred on campus."
A wave of mask-based clashes has swept the country recently as store clerks, food servers and grocery cashiers report run-ins with customers who refuse to cover their faces to protect against the spread of coronavirus.
